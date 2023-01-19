Lisa Marie Presley’s Official Cause of Death Deferred by Coroner Pending Further Tests

The cause of death remains officially “undetermined” for Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of the legendary Elvis Presley, after the Los Angeles coroner “deferred” a ruling Tuesday.

“Presley was examined on Jan. 14 and the cause of death was deferred,” Sarah Ardalani, a spokesperson with the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, told CNN.

“Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies,” added Ardalani, per CNN. “Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination.”

Lisa Marie died at age 54 on January 12, hours after being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital for cardiac arrest.

Sad news 2 hear of #LisaMariePresley passing .. she was very loving 2 me, in Memphis in the 90’s she gave me a viewing of the private sections of Graceland which was very special. She was very lovely & we performed together at NYFW early 2000’s. RIP pic.twitter.com/pdJOKpe1Rd — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) January 13, 2023

According to the family she had a history of heart problems. Her father, Elvis Presley, died at age 42 on Aug 16, 1977, from cardiac arrhythmia with ventricular fibrillation.

Elvis’ mother Gladys Love Presley also died at the early age of 46 of heart failure in 1958.

Vernon Presley, Lisa Marie’s grandfather, died of cardiac arrest at 63 in 1979.

Elvis, @Cilla_Presley And Lisa Marie At Graceland ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gYkXeLLLmb — True Elvis Fan 4Life 🕺🎸🎤 (@ElvisNumber1) January 18, 2023

Earlier this week, country music legend Dolly Parton said she hoped Lisa Marie was now resting in peace with her late father.

“I thought, ‘Well, Elvis is there waiting for her,’ and we just all love that family and just wish them the best, but that was a sad, sad loss,” Parton, 76, told Entertainment Tonight at a Nashville, Tennessee, event for her Duncan Hines cake mixes.

“Hopefully they are up there being happy together, and hopefully Priscilla will find some peace through the love that we all have for her,” she added to the outlet.

n a post following the announcement of the singer-songwriter’s death, the country star shared a note for Lisa Marie’s mother, Priscilla Presley, via Instagram.

“Priscilla, I know how sad you must be. May God comfort you at this time,” she wrote last week. “Elvis, I know how happy you must be to finally have her home and to have her back with you. Lisa Marie, may you rest in peace. We all love all of you.”

