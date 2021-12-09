Lin Wood Says Kyle Rittenhouse is Planning to Sue Him

Lin Wood on his Telegram channel early Thursday morning says that Kyle Rittenhouse is planning to sue him.

According to Wood, “Kyle says I am a liar. What lies have I told about him?“

Lin then added, “Kyle said I stole money from him? What money and when?”

I believe what Rittenhouse is upset about, is that Wood’s group used his name to raise $2 million for collateral for his bail. Where is that money now? Why wasn’t that money given to Rittenhouse’s mother? Those are questions that truly need answered, do they not? Why has Wood not addressed this?

You can read the full statement from Wood below:

What are your thoughts America? Are you on team Rittenhouse, or Team Wood?

