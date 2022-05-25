LIKE A GOOD NEIGHBOR: State Farm Donating Transgender Books for Kindergarteners to Florida Schools (VIDEO)

The large automotive insurance company State Farm has partnered with the “GenderCool Project” to supply transgender books for students as young as Kindergarten in schools in Florida.

Paging Governor Ron DeSantis, why is this happening sir?

An email from the company to Florida agents was given to the nonprofit organization Consumer’s Research by a whistleblower.

“The three books, A Kids Book About Being Transgender, A Kids Book About Being Non-Binary, and A Kids Book About Being Inclusive, contain various descriptions about gender and identity meant to disprove the notion that gender is the same as biological sex and establish that it is therefore changeable,” the Washington Examiner reports. “The GenderCool Project markets the ‘three book bundle’ to children ages 5 and over, a fact noted in the whistleblower email.”

“The project’s goal is to increase representation of LGBTQ+ books and support our communities in having challenging, important and empowering conversations with children age 5+,” the email said.

.@StateFarm wants American children nationwide, as young as 5, to be asked:



"Have you ever heard the word transgender before? Do you know what that means?" "Participants are not being asked to share with schools," the statement said. "At State Farm, we are committed to diversity and inclusion; they aren't just words, they are truly part of how we do business and lead our organization. We recognize and value the diversity of all people, and support a culture of respect and inclusion in the communities in which we live and work, as well as our workplace. The LGBTQ+ community is a valued part of the communities we serve and are valued members of our workplace."



The company continued, “Kindness and respect is expected in all our interactions and extended to everyone we do business with across all segments of society. We embrace diversity and inclusion because it’s the right thing to do. We work with a variety of organizations and causes that express their own unique views, and support civil and open dialogue on challenging topics.”

Will Hild the Executive Director of Consumers First told The Gateway Pundit that State Farm’s goal is to have ‘550 agents and employees’ nationwide donate 3-book bundle about being transgender, inclusive, and non-binary to their ‘local teacher, community center or library of their choice'”

