Liberals Try to Take Down Wheel of Fortune Legend Pat Sajak Over This Photo

You would have to be a complete moronic leftist dolt if you didn’t realize by now that Wheel of Fortune legendary front man Pat Sajak is a staunch America First conservative.

However that didn’t stop these snuggle puppy and safe space loving loons from losing their mind over a photo that Sajak took at a recent event.

Wheel of Fortune has been on the air a stunning 40 years. I remember watching it with my grandparents when I was 8,9,10, 11,12, etc. and I’m 42.

That’s four decades that Pat Sajak has been running the show and leading the Wheel of Fortune brand to an enormous amount of success. To remain on the air for 40 years on CBS, that’s big time folks, that’s legendary.

Sajak is a board member of conservative university, Hillsdale College, and has been since 2003! As I stated, he’s been a prominent conservative for decades. So I know what you’re thinking, Matt, why in the hell is the left attacking him. Well over a simple photograph of course.

Sajak at a recent event took a photograph with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, and the left immediately went bonkers. Here’s the photo:

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak with Marjorie Taylor Greene and RSBN reporter Bryan Glenn. pic.twitter.com/3dbUygSqDy — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) September 18, 2022

The woke clown brigade on Twitter immediately went nuts, and even tried to call Sajak a “white supremacist” and said he had connections to racist groups.

Fortunately for Uncle Pat, MGT doesn’t skip leg day, and she doesn’t pull punches.

There is nothing more pathetic and hypocritical than the left’s whiny cancel culture. I’d like to solve the puzzle please. M-A-K-E A-M-E-R-I-C-A G-R-E-A-T A-G-A-I-N.

There is nothing more pathetic and hypocritical than the left’s whiny cancel culture.



I’d like to solve the puzzle please.



M-A-K-E A-M-E-R-I-C-A

G-R-E-A-T A-G-A-I-N. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 18, 2022

That’s what the left and this woke crowd of young idiots wants. If you do something that triggers them, they want you canceled. They can’t just not watch your show (like any of them are watching Wheel of Fortune anyway), not follow you on social media, or ignore you. No, they want to ruin your life because they are perennial losers.

After 40 years, Sajak is nearing retirement, and he may want to give the Wheel one last run, and be done soon.

The game show host of more than 40 years said the “end is near,” as he hinted he’s ready for one last spin, according to “Entertainment Tonight.”

“Years go by fast. We’re getting near the end. It’s been a long [time]. We’re not going to do this for another 40 years. The end is near,” the TV icon indicated.

“It’s an honor to have been in people’s living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We’re happy and proud.”

