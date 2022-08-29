LIBERALS RECEIVE BAD NEWS FROM NEW MORNING CONSULT POLL

A new Morning Consult research poll released in mid-August shows a seven-point decrease over the past five years in those identifying as “very liberal,” “liberal,” or somewhat liberal.” It dropped form 34% to 27%, but hasn’t resulted in an extensive increase in conservative alignment.

The moderate camp of voters seems to be growing. David Short, a Democratic data scientist said, “The historical march has been that ‘liberal’ is gradually increasing as the secular, college-educated population has increased in away that’s been divorced from thermostatic forces…If it’s thermostatic backlash, thermostatic backlash affecting ideological identification is new.”

According to the newest Morning Consult’s annual State of the Parties survey, 73% of voters view the Democratic Party as liberal, increasing from 67% in mid-2017. 70% of voters with college degrees view the Democratic Party as liberal compared to 62% in mid-2017. Hispanic voters went from 65% to 75% who view the Democratic Party as liberal.

In the recent survey, 42% of voters said that the Republican Party is “too conservative,” compared to 36% saying the party was too conservative in 2017. 45% of those surveyed said the Democratic Party is “too liberal,” up from 40% in 2017.

Republican pollster Patrick Ruffini said, “In 2020, with all the talk of a Hispanic shift, and an African American shift to a lesser degree, it was really kind of a shift among Hispanic conservatives. It was like, people already have this fixed ideological predisposition, and they’re just aligning that to their voice choice. But what’s also happening, and reinforcing that, is the underlying ideological tendencies are also shifting in conjunction with, or caused by, vote choice.”

While Democrats identifying as liberal dropped from 60% to 55%, Republicans who identified as conservative increased from 70% to 77%.

The majority of independent voters identify as moderate. In 2017, 34% identified as moderate; now, 43% identify as moderate. The number of independents who leaned Democrat and Republican has dropped since 2017. In 2017, 30% of independents identified as liberal/slightly liberal; now, just 18% identify as liberal/slightly liberal. As for independent-leaning conservatives, in 2017, 31% identified as conservative/slightly conservative, compared to 26% in 2022.

Independents (Credit Morning Consult)Ruffini added, “The Republican Party is a conservative party. The Democrats are not necessarily a liberal party. The problem is its elite actors are polarized. That’s what the last few years have been about, with Republicans hoping to capitalize on wokeness, the police and left-wing activists trends that get more play on the left than are actually warranted based on their voters are.The independent vote remains in the air during elections; however, this is a better poll for Republicans because more Independents identify as conservative/slightly conservative than as liberal/slightly liberal. ​



​As the Biden administration continues to implement far-left radical policies, more moderate voters will move away from their party. ​ The Republicans should take advantage of this and win them over by proposing and implementing policies that work for hard-working Americans.

