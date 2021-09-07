Liberals OUTRAGED at Tom Selleck Because He Said “Jesus Christ is Responsible for All His Successes in Life”

Yes my friends, welcome to your Tuesday, it feels like Monday after a Labor Day holiday edition of what is the left crazy and mad about today? Well it turns out, now they’re pissed off at Magnum PI. Why you ask? Because he loves Jesus, and no I’m not kidding.

Legendary and Iconic actor Tom Selleck has been trending now for almost 48 hours on Twitter because he said that he “Jesus Christ is responsible for all of his successes in life.”

You couldn’t make this up if you tried, but nothing triggers the mainstream media and leftist mobs like loving Jesus.

It turns out, an article on Beliefnet.com is the culprit for sending the left into this rage of hating Tom Selleck.

Tom Selleck Says Jesus Christ is Responsible For All His Successes in Life https://t.co/k6OmOSKhTD — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 6, 2021

How bad is it you might ask? It’s so bad that liberal activist and actor Tom Arnold is even defending Selleck.

In my 35+ years working in a business where people love to trash I’ve never heard a single bad word about Tom Selleck. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 6, 2021

Here’s a few examples of the radical and sick left attacking Selleck on social media.

Like when He spares a coastal city from a hurricane. Is He to blame for the innocent deaths 50 mi. up the coast where the hurricane strikes instead?https://t.co/TRa8VaR8y6 — Bruce Tomaso (@brucetomaso) September 6, 2021

Nothing like sucking the last bit of wealth from someone before they die to get them ready to meet his Jesus, right? — Johnny Akzam (@JohnnyAkzam) September 6, 2021

Leave it to our own Matt Couch for chiming in to defend Tom Selleck.

Here's another liberal who's somehow verified with 8,000 followers attacking Tom Selleck… for loving Jesus…



I reach more people on Twitter when I take my morning dump than this guy does all year, but he's verified, and attacking Tom Selleck.. So there's that.. https://t.co/CGocwOv6K9 — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) September 7, 2021

“A man’s heart plans his way, but the Lord directs his steps,” Selleck said. “Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time.”

Read the phenomenal interview at Beliefnet.com

What are your thoughts, please comment below.

