Liberals Now Claim Christmas Classic ‘Frosty the Snowman’ Song is ‘Offensive’

Everyone has grown up with ‘Frosty the Snowman’ as the Christmas Classic alongside ‘Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and other hits.

Apparently woke leftist liberals are now offended by this song as well, go figure.

A young student at Campus Reform, Logan Dubil decided to get proactive at the University of Pittsburgh recently asked of the classic song “Frosty the Snowman” was “offensive” in today’s woke world.

Well it didn’t take Logan long to get his answer, mission accomplished. They’re super duper offended.

“I hadn’t thought of that, but I definitely do agree,” one student told Dubil.

Other students added that Frosty being gender specific was problematic because it “can definitely exclude people” and “doesn’t leave the option open” for other gender expressions.

Heres’ a newsflash for those that have followed the Frosty franchise, he’s got a wife you dolts.

When the kids realize how lonely Frosty is after they go back to their homes, they make him a snow wife, and he names her Crystal. His love is what brings her to life, and in return, her love revives him after he loses his hat that normally animates him. Afterwards, they have a winter wedding along with Jack Frost as their best man.

I wonder how much that triggers them?

But a few students saw silliness in the issue.

One replied, “I don’t know. When you go outside in winter, you don’t build snow-women. It’s just, it’s tradition; a snowman, so I feel like, just keeping with tradition.”

Check out the video below of Logan interviewing college students.

