Liberals Love Fox News, According to Latest Data from Nielsen

According to the numbers, Fox News is now pulling more liberals than their competitor CNN, according to the latest Nielsen ratings.

29% of liberal viewers tuned into Fox News prime-time compared to 25 percent of those same viewers that watch CNN, The Hill reports.

Jesse Waters now the host of “Jesse Waters Primetime” used his platform to thank the liberal viewers for boosting Fox News to the #1 cable news network for 20 straight years.

“A lot of you who tune in are conservatives and independents and we appreciate you,” Watters said. “There’s another demographic who apparently can’t get enough of Fox. Democrats. And I’m not just talking about my own mom. I didn’t believe this either, but we’ve seen the data.”

He concluded: “Liberals love Fox News. They might not admit it to their friends, but they’re watching us, and they’re watching us a lot more than they’re watching CNN and MSNBC.”

Is this good news or bad news for Fox News? Does it mean Fox News is more left leaning?

