LIBERALISM: MLB Says They Are Moving 2021 All-Star Game Out of Atlanta, Georgia Over Voter ID Being Required

In today’s version of you can’t make up this moronic stupidity in America, Major League Baseball announced that they are moving the 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta, the league announced.

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said.

Major League Baseball requires an ID to pick up tickets for Will-Call and for games, but how dare you require an ID to make sure you’re really a United States Citizen voting? How stupid can this organization truly be?

Here’s the statement from the triggered liberals in the front office of Major League Baseball.

In a statement, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said the league is

“finalizing a new host city and details about these events will be announced shortly.” A source told ESPN that the 2022 All-Star Game is still planned for Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and that that site won’t be moved up to fill the void this summer. “Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views,” Manfred said in his statement. “I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft. “Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box. In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help build a future in which everyone participates in shaping the United States. We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.”

The Atlanta Braves responded with the following statement:

The Atlanta Braves said they were “deeply disappointed” by the outcome.

“This was neither our decision, nor our recommendation and we are saddened that fans will not be able to see this event in our city,” the team said in a statement. “The Braves organization will continue to stress the importance of equal voting opportunities and we had hoped our city could use this event as a platform to enhance the discussion. Our city has always been known as a uniter in divided times and we will miss the opportunity to address issues that are important to our community. “Unfortunately, businesses, employees and fans in Georgia are the victims of this decision.”

What are your thoughts America, have you ever seen anything this moronic in your life? So you need an ID to pick up tickets for a MLB game, but not to vote in person or by mail? That’s literally what they’re bitching about.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...