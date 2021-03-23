LIBERALISM: Colorado Lawmakers Propose Raising Gas Prices in New Bill

A newly unveiled transportation bill would raise fees on gasoline, deliveries, ride share, and more according to what Colorado lawmakers have proposed in a new bill.

The bill is set to be introduced in the Colorado legislature over the next few weeks, but a draft proposal is now shedding some light on what the fees would look like for residents of the liberally ran state.

Here’s what some of the fees would look like according to the new draft legislation.

Starting in 2023, there would be a $.02 increase per gallon of gasoline. It would then increase by $.02 every two years until 2029, bringing the total to an $.08 per gallon fee.

Starting in 2023, diesel gasoline would see a $.06 increase. That fee would increase by $.01 increase every two years until 2029, bringing the total to an $.08 per gallon fee.

Online retail orders would see a $.25 fee on delivery.

Ride-share services would see a $.30 per trip fee or a $.15 fee for carpools.

Electric vehicles would experience a registration fee increase from $50 per year to $90 per year over the next decade.

Hybrid vehicles would see a registration fee increase to $27 per year over the next decade.

Taxis would see an undetermined flat fee increase, and there would be an increase in rental car fees by $2 per day also.

The draft estimates the new changes would results in an extra $28 per Coloradan annually. However the bills co-sponsors say that it’s well worth it to fix the states infrastructure, which will result in long-term savings for drivers.

“On average, Coloradans are losing $732 a year on maintenance to their car and lost productivity sitting in congestion,” said Rep. Alec Garnett, the speaker of the house. “This is about catching up and making sure that we are putting safety first, productivity first and Colorado first.”

The bill would include some short term relief to drivers by lowering the state’s FASTER road safety surcharge by $90 million over the next two years. Those fees would then be restored to their normal levels in 2024.

If this bill is approved, it would results in roughly $4 billion in new revenue over the next 11 years to help build, repair, and maintain transportation infrastructure across the state.

The gas fee is expected to generate roughly $2 billion in the first decade, another $1.12 billion would come from the delivery fee and $203 million would come from the ride-share fee.

What are your thoughts Coloradans? Good, Bad, or Ugly?

