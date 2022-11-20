News

LIBERAL MELTDOWN: Elon Musk Reinstates President Trump’s Banned Twitter Account

by Matt Couch

That’s right, he’s back! Now whether he will use the platform again or not determines to be seen, but President Trump’s banned Twitter account has been reinstated.

Twitter own and CEO Elon Musk made the announcement just moments ago, after putting a poll on Twitter that saw more than 15 million people vote in it, with the majority saying bring the former President back.

Musk says he left the decision up to the people, and they have spoken. You can see the poll Musk ran on Twitter below:

The former President was banned on Twitter after the lunatic liberal media tried to blame him for a handful of idiots out of millions at the January 6 incident at the Capitol. The media and Democrats continue to lie saying Trump caused deaths, when in fact the only people that were killed were Trump supporters like Ashli Babbitt.

Another women who had the police beat the breaks off of her also was killed at The Capitol. The officers that perished did not die at the Capitol, and that’s been debunked over and over again.

Please comment and share the article. What are your thoughts America, are you happy Trump is back on Twitter?

