LIBERAL MELTDOWN! ABC’s Stephanopoulos Slips Up, Says Trump Would Beat Biden in Election Head-to-Head [VIDEO]

After a new ABC News/Washington Post poll was released on Sunday, ABC’s George Stephanopoulos led his show ‘This Week’ with some findings that weren’t making liberals very happy.

Biden’s approval rating is at an abysmal 39%, and this is a liberal poll folks. Democrats want a different candidate in 2024, and saying that Democrats were “even” with Republicans in midterm polling.

However 44 minutes into his show, it was then that Stephanopoulos really screwed the pooch as they say. He slipped up and said that former President Donald Trump would beat Biden in a head-to-head election.

It came as he followed up on what panelist Chris Christie’s claims that Trump is losing support among Republicans. Christie of course is butthurt that Trump has dumped him like a super model in the 80’s.

Stephanopoulos countered that “the polling right now is not really showing that. It’s showing, among Republican voters, he’s holding firm. Our poll shows him defeating Joe Biden in 2024.”

In fact, the poll put Trump at 48% to 46% for Biden, and this is a WaPo/ABC News poll for crying out loud. The polling numbers of Trump beating Biden was on the 34th of a 35 paragraph story in the Washington Post.

“Chris Christie says this is slowly moving away from Donald Trump. And I think I actually agree with him. But the polling right now is not really showing that. It’s showing, among Republican voters, he’s holding firm. Our poll shows him defeating Joe Biden in 2024.”

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...