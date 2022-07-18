LIBERAL AUTHOR STEPHEN KING HAS TO WALK BACK HIS FAKE NEWS TWEET ABOUT FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS

American author and liberal Stephen King was forced to walk back his dishonest accusation on Twitter against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The misinformation against the Republican governor of Florida was also spread by left-wing groups.

On July 6, the 74-year-old progressive author King told his more than 6.7 million followers in his tweet, “DeSantis signs bill requiring Florida students, professors to register political views with state. I. Can’t. Even”

However, the claim that DeSantis required students and professors to register their political alliances was, in fact, false.

Left-leaning Politifact, a fact checking website, specifically called out King, and reported, “Florida not requiring professors, students to register political views with the state.”

It appears that King was referencing Florida House Bill 233, which called for the states’ public colleges and universities to “conduct an annual assessment of the intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity.”

King walked back his incorrect condemnation of Desantis on Saturday June 9, tweeting, “I deleted a tweet about Ron Desantis requiring notice of political views of students and teachers. That really was fake news. Sorry.”

King may have garnered the notion of the “fake news” about DeSantis from Salon, as the horror story novelist blamed Salon for spreading misinformation and tweeted, “I regret having posted the headline without being more confident the story was correct. Salon is usually more reliable. Twitter is a constant learning experience, and I will try to do better.”

Salon published an article in June of 2021 titled: “DeSantis signs bill requiring Florida students, professors to register political views with state.”

It turns out that Salon had also walked back its claims against the Republican governor of Florida.

The misinformation regarding DeSantis was reportedly spread by numerous prominent left-wing groups and advocates.

Fox News reported that the Salon article resurfaced on Twitter last week as if the law had just passed. The Lincoln Project and its co-founder Rick Wilson promoted the false article along with MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill, former Obama campaign staffer Jon Cooper, Occupy Democrats executive editor Grant Stern and leftist activist group Meidas Touch. Even journalists like USA Today correspondent Josh Meyer and Philadelphia Inquire columnist Will Bunch also parroted the fake narrative.

We appreciate our friends at Republican Daily for content in this article.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...