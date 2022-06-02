LIAR IN CHIEF! BIDEN FALSELY CLAIMS HE WAS APPOINTED TO NAVAL ACADEMY IN GRADUATION SPEECH 

Old habits are hard to break for Liar in Chief Joe Biden, as he told the graduating class at the Naval Academy Friday that he applied to the school in 1965, the same year that he graduated from the University of Delaware. However, the Academy doesn’t offer graduate degrees, and nowhere in Biden’s official biography is his intention to study at the Naval Academy mentioned, according to the New York Post.

Biden claimed he applied to Annapolis with a letter from then Delaware Senator J. Caleb Boggs, a Republican whom he ran against in the 1972 senate race and defeated.

Biden told the graduates, “I was told the Class of ’72 is here. I was appointed to the academy in 1965 by a senator who I was running against in 1972, never planned it that way. I wasn’t old enough to be sworn in. I was only 29 years old when I was running.”

Biden babbled on, invoking two football legends and explaining that their presence at the Academy was the reason why Biden went to Delaware. “He was a fine man. His name is J. Caleb Boggs,” the president went on. “I didn’t come to the academy because I wanted to be a football star. And you had a guy named Roger Staubach and Joel Bellino here. So, I went to Delaware.”

Joe Bellino and Roger Staubach won the Heisman Trophy as midshipmen, and apparently Biden thought the allusion to the gridiron greats would endear him to the audience.

He continued to ramble on about the exchange between him and Boggs, even going so far as to say that Boggs mentioned his denied Academy appointment in a campaign debate.

Biden continued, “But all kidding aside, the best line of the debate was after it’s all over, the announcer, the questioner, who was a good guy, but supported my opponent, who was a good man as well, I might add, and he said, ‘Senator Boggs, is there anything else you want to say?’ And he said, ‘Yes just one thing.’ And he took the microphone. He said, ‘You know, Joe, if you accepted my commission to the, my appointment to the academy, ‘he said, ‘you’d still have one year and three months’ active duty and I’d have no problems right now.'”

Joe Biden falsely claimed he “was appointed to the [Naval] Academy in 1965” while speaking to Naval Academy graduates today.



Biden graduated from the University of Delaware in 1965, making that impossible. pic.twitter.com/oSTmjeqSLb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 27, 2022

If this really happened, why has it eluded political journalists who have covered Biden’s many campaigns and his presidency? Even Sleepy Joe’s own autobiography “Promises to Keep” doesn’t mention the Naval Academy appointment, and there is no record of his ever having mentioned it publicly elsewhere. Jen Psaki’s replacement Karine Jean-Pierre was not reached for comment, and no one at the Academy responded to the New York Post’s request for astatement.

The Post points out that at the time of Biden’s graduation from the University of Delaware, the U.S. military was heavily involved in the Vietnam War. If Biden had attended the Academy, he would have had to serve in the Navy upon graduation.

Instead, Biden received five student draft deferments during his four years at the University of Delaware and subsequent three years at Syracuse University College of Law. After law school he reportedly was deemed unfit for military service by citing childhood asthma. However, there is no mention of asthma in his memoir, and his physician’s report released in November doesn’t mention asthma either.

Biden’s tendency to exaggerate at best, and flat out lie at worst, has been speeding up recently.

In September, Biden told Jewish leaders that after the 2018 killing of 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue inPittsburg he visited the synagogue, but there is no record of his having done so. Two weeks later, he told an audience in Idaho that lumber company Boise Cascade gave him his “first job offer,” but the company doesn’t know anything about this. And just this January, he told a group of students of historically black colleges in Atlanta that he was arrested during a civil rights protest in the ’60s, but there is not a shred of evidence to support this claim.

In only one instance has Biden retracted an earlier pandering statement that was false. While running for president in2020 he admitted that he had meant to say that he “was not able to move” rather than he “had the great honor of being arrested” in South Africa when he was trying to visit Nelson Mandela in prison. He also said Mandela thanked him, which he didn’t.

I don’t know about the rest of America, but it is embarrassing to have this man leading our country. About as embarrassing as it was when he leaned over and whispered to the graduates, “I am your Commander in Chief.”

We appreciate our friends at Patriot Alerts for content in this article.

