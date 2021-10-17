News

LET’S TAKE A LOOK AT RAISING THE DEBT CEILING LIMIT ARGUMENT WITHIN OUR GOVERNMENT​

Julio Cahn October 16, 2021 No Comments

This is a brilliant observation and cuts through all the political double-talk we are getting on raising the debt ceiling from all the politicians.  It puts all this political BS into a better perspective.


​    Lesson # 1:

  • ~   U.S. Tax Revenue:              $   2,170,000,000,000
  • ~   Federal Budget:                       3,820,000,000,000
  • ~   New Debt:                                1,650,000,000,000
  • ~   National Debt:                       29,271,000,000,000
  • ~   Recent Budget Cuts                      38,500,000,000

Let’s now remove “8 Zeros” each time, and pretend it’s a household budget:

  • ~   Annual family income:                              $      21,700
  • ~   Money the family spent:                                   38,200
  • ~   New debt on the credit card:                            16,500
  • ~   Outstanding balance on credit cards:            292,710           
  • ~   Total budget cuts so far:                                           385

Got It??? OK now…


      ​Lesson # 2:     

Here’s another way to look at the debt ceiling:

Let’s say, you come home from work and find there has been a sewer backup in your neighborhood…and your                home has sewage all the way up to your ceilings.       What do you think you should do …… Raise the ceilings, or pump out the crap?

​Your choice is coming November 2022​

And the sad part is, probably half or more of the people in this country, don’t know and don’t care.  God help us!!

