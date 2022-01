Conservative political analyst and podcaster Chase Geiser is attempting to set the world record for saying “Let’s Go Brandon!” on January 6.

He’s LIVE now and over six hours into the challenge. You can watch him on YouTube, Twitter, and other platforms.

Geiser has already spent more time defending our Republic than all Republicans in office combined did in Washington, D.C. in 2021.

WATCH:

Let's Go Brandon – January 6 World Record Attempt https://t.co/UnoZ6F2vmh — Chase Geiser (@realchasegeiser) January 6, 2022

Let’s Go Brandon!

