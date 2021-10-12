LET’S GO BRANDON! Food Prices Hit Highest Level in a Decade Under Biden

That’s right America, the suck continues under the Biden Administration as food prices have now hit their highest mark in over a decade.

Food prices across the world have risen to their highest levels in a decade on the backs of tightening supply conditions coupled with robust demand, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations(FAO).

The FAO’s food price index, which measures world food commodity prices, has surged by 32.8 percent in the 12 months through September, coming in at a reading of 130 points, a level not seen since 2011. On a month-over-month basis, the index rose 1.2 percent.

The main bulk for the insane rise in prices was mostly cereals and vegetable oils.

THE FAO vegetable oil price index was up 60 percent in September from a year earlier, and 1.7 percent higher than in August. The cereal price measure was up 27.3 percent over the year last month, and 2 percent from August.

Dairy and sugar prices also rose in September by an over-the-year 15.2 percent and 53.5 percent, respectively, while the meat price index was up 26.3 percent above its year-earlier level.

The Biden Regime has tried to blame rising inflation on used car shortages, new car shortages, and energy.

Conagra Brands, Inc. said on Oct 7 that they will increase prices again on frozen meals and snacks.

The rising costs of ingredients including edible oils, proteins, and grains are forcing Conagra to increase prices again on frozen goods by 3.5 percent and on staple meals by 3.3 percent.

Food-makers General Mills, Campbell Soup, and J.M. Smucker also have raised wholesale prices in response to rising ingredient and freight costs.

Pork and beef prices have surged in the past few months, while the Labor Department’s August inflation report showed that meat, poultry, fish, and eggs were up 8 percent over the past year and 15.7 percent from prices in August 2019, before the pandemic. Beef prices jumped 12.2 percent over the past year, and bacon was up 17 percent during the same period.

Experts say increasing energy costs around the world could exacerbate the problem.

“It’s this combination of things that’s beginning to get very worrying,” Abdolreza Abbassian, senior economist at the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization, told Bloomberg in a recent interview. “It’s not just the isolated food-price numbers, but all of them together. I don’t think anyone two or three months ago was expecting the energy prices to get this strong.”

The New York Fed’s August survey of consumer expectations showed that Americans anticipate food prices to rise by 7.9 percent in a year, higher than the overall inflation expectation of 5.2 percent.



