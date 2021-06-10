LEO TERRELL SAYS IT SEEMS HUNTER BIDEN IS COMFORTABLE WITH USING THE “N” WORD (VIDEO)

Civil rights lawyer Leo Terrell was a guest on Fox News’ Hannity Tuesday and he tore into Hunter Biden for his alleged use of the N-word, saying “The Biden family is the Klan family.” He also argued there’s likely to be little outrage from Democrats over the reports.

“I will tell you right now with all the facts you have shown on this program about [President] Joe Biden and you look at what Hunter Biden says, the Biden family is the Klan family. It’s the Klan,” Terrell said, regarding Hunter’s alleged use of the N-word in newly released text messages.

Text messages sent from Hunter to his corporate lawyer George Mesires between December 2018 and January 2019 refer to Mesires as “n***a” on numerous occasions, according to the Daily Mail. In one message, Hunter allegedly texted Mesires, “n***a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates.”



“You’re going to hear crickets from the Democrats. Biden and his family have a history of demonizing blacks and the number one reason why I left the Democratic Party is because Joe Biden went on national radio and said, if you don’t vote for me, you ain’t black. This guy is a racist and he needs to look into the mirror and acknowledge that him and his family are racist! It is insulting,” Terrell exclaimed.



“Biden told Charlamagne Tha God in May 2020 that he “ain’t black” if he didn’t know whether he was voting for former President Donald Trump or Biden himself. Let’s see how many Democrats call out Hunter Biden, call out Joe Biden for the Klan like statements against black people. If you don’t have black voters, you don’t have the Democratic Party,” Terrell said.



Terrell said the Democrats would likely remain silent on the bombshell texts. “Let’s see if we have any Democratic lawmakers condemn Biden and his family, AKA Klan Family,” he added.



Democrats appear to be quiet about Hunter’s alleged texts, as Terrell predicted — but then, for the most part, so is the media. The New York Times (NYT) has yet to publish a story about the alleged texts that involved the use of the racial slur multiple times. The NYT isn’t the only media outlet that has remained mum on the texts and have spent time outing private figures.

The U.S. leftist media has made a complete reversal since Biden got into office. What would the Democrats and mass media outlets and social media be saying if one of Trump’s sons had been using this kind of talk during the Trump term?

