[…] Lego Announces First LGBTQIA+ Set Ahead of Pride Month, Targeting Children for Normalization […]

The LEGO group has announced its first-ever LGBTQIA+ themed set on Thursday, ahead of Pride Month.

The display set is called “Everyone is Awesome.” The company said the buildable display model is inspired by the rainbow flag, which is used as a symbol of love and acceptance by the LGBTQIA+ community. It features 11 monochrome mini figures each with its own individual hairstyle and rainbow color.

Why are corporations now trying to normalize this with children? Targeting children isn’t okay, and parents should speak out about this. You don’t see LEGO making toys catering to traditional homes, do you?

“I wanted to create a model that symbolises inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love,” said set designer Matthew Ashton, Vice President, Design. “Everyone is unique, and with a little more love, acceptance and understanding in the world, we can all feel more free to be our true AWESOME selves! This model shows that we care, and that we truly believe ‘Everyone is awesome’!”

We’re super excited to reveal our new set – LEGO Everyone is Awesome! Because we celebrate every LEGO builder ❤️🌈 #LEGO #EveryoneIsAwesome pic.twitter.com/J7KSz3zWik — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) May 20, 2021

The 346-piece model stands 10.24cm tall and has a depth of 12.80cm. It goes on sale on June 1, to mark the start of Pride Month. It will be available through LEGO.com and LEGO branded stores.

The display set is called “Everyone is Awesome,” and it features 11 monochrome minifigures each with its own individual hairstyle and rainbow color. (Courtesy: The Lego Group)

“I am fortunate to be a part of a proud, supportive and passionate community of colleagues and fans. We share love for creativity and self-expression through LEGO bricks and this set is a way to show my gratitude for all the love and inspiration that is constantly shared,” said Ashton.

You know, people wouldn’t mind these things so much if they’d stop trying to shove the lifestyle down everyone’s throats. Most of us do not wear our sexuality on our clothing, toys, or sleeves. It’s okay to keep that side of things private and not try to normalize it to 98% of America that has no interest in that lifestyle. The fact they are now trying to normalize this with children is sickening.

