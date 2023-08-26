Legendary ‘The Price is Right’ Host Bob Barker Passes Away at 99

Bob Barker, the iconic presenter of The Price Is Right, has passed away at the age of 99, as confirmed by official sources. He peacefully departed due to natural causes at his long-standing residence in Hollywood Hills earlier this week. Roger Neal, who served as Barker’s publicist during significant periods, conveyed the news on Saturday on behalf of Barker’s partner, Nancy Burnet.



Roger Neal’s statement expressed the profound sorrow surrounding Bob Barker’s passing and hailed him as the greatest master of ceremonies in history. Barker’s girlfriend, Nancy Burnet, joined in, commemorating his four decades of groundbreaking efforts alongside her to expose animal mistreatment within the entertainment industry. Their collaborative work spanned both domestic and international domains, aiming to improve the welfare of exploited animals. Burnet emphasized their deep friendship and shared mourning for his loss.

Bob Barker’s survivors include his half-brother Kent Valandra, along with half-nephews Robert Valandra and Chip Valandra, and a half-niece, Vickie Valandra Kelly. In recent years, Barker encountered various health challenges. Paramedics were called to his Hollywood Hills residence in January 2019 after a fall, although he didn’t require hospitalization. Similarly, in October 2018, emergency services responded to his home for a non-critical back issue.

The renowned host helmed The Price Is Right for an impressive 35-year tenure, concluding his journey at the age of 87. Drew Carey now hosts the show. Barker’s final episode aired in 2007, marking the end of an era that attracted ardent fans who eagerly awaited his signature phrase, “And the actual retail price is…”

Even as he retired, Bob Barker admitted his recurring contemplation of quitting the role over the years, yet his attachment to it remained strong. His influence stretched beyond television, earning him roles in major films like Happy Gilmore (1996) alongside his extensive TV achievements.

Bob Barker embarked on his television journey when he moved to Los Angeles in 1956. In a matter of days, he secured his inaugural hosting role on Truth or Consequences, a position he held for 18 years. His breakthrough on CBS hosting The Price Is Right in 1972 marked the beginning of a monumental career. The show’s overwhelming success solidified its status as the longest-running game show in U.S. television history, cementing Barker’s position as its longest-serving host.

While Barker’s accomplishments extended to the big screen and other ventures, including an appearance in Happy Gilmore, television remained his primary domain. In reflecting on his legacy, Barker expressed his enduring enjoyment in his role throughout the years.

Bob Barker was previously married to Dorothy Jo for 36 years until her passing in 1981. Despite their childless marriage, Barker never remarried and continued to dedicate himself to his remarkable television career.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

