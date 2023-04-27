Legendary Talk Show Host, Cincinnati Mayor and TV Personality Jerry Springer Passes Away at Age 79

Some sad news coming out of Cincinnati this morning as legendary daytime talk show host and news icon and television personality Jerry Springer has passed away at age 79.

Jerry Springer, a renowned talk show host and television personality, passed away at the age of 79 in his suburban Chicago home. His family confirmed his death and stated that he died peacefully. Jerry had the ability to connect with people, which was the heart of his success in everything he tried, whether that was politics, broadcasting, or simply joking with people on the street. His loss is irreplaceable and has left behind memories of his intellect, heart, and humor that will continue to live on.

Crazy fact that many may not know as we're hearing of the passing away of the legendary Jerry Springer, he actually worked on the late Senator Robert Kennedy's presidential campaign, the father of Robert F Kennedy Jr.. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) April 27, 2023

Jerry Springer was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago, which unfortunately took a turn for the worse this week, leading to his death.

He spoke to The Post last year about his pop culture legacy and acknowledged that he is best known for “The Jerry Springer Show,” and he has become an adjective in the English language when people say they are having a “Jerry Springer moment.”

Jerry was born in London, England, to Jewish refugees from Germany. His family emigrated to the US when he was almost five years old and settled in Queens, New York. Jerry attended Tulane University and received a BA in political science in 1965. He moved to Cincinnati in 1968 after graduating from Northwestern University law school.

Jerry’s career began in politics when he worked for Robert Kennedy’s presidential campaign. He was later elected to Cincinnati’s City Council in 1971 and re-elected in 1973, but his political career was not without controversy. He was known as “the city council member who got caught paying for sex with checks,” which ultimately led to his resignation in 1974. In 1977, he was elected as Cincinnati’s 56th mayor and served one term.

Jerry’s talk show, “Jerry Springer,” debuted in 1991 as a politically oriented talk show, but it became a different spectacle in its third year on air. The show’s format was overhauled to cater to a larger audience, featuring ordinary people with extraordinary stories to tell.

The guests confessed their secrets, such as adultery, homosexuality, transgenderism, and other controversial subjects, which led to heated confrontations that often resulted in shouting and violence on stage.

By 1998, “Jerry Springer” had become a major success, rivalling ratings for “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in several local markets, reaching close to 7 million viewers in a given episode. Jerry is survived by his ex-wife, Micki Velton, and his daughter, Katie. He will be remembered for his significant contributions to the talk show industry and his ability to connect with people from all walks of life.

