Legendary Soccer Icon and Greatest of All Time Pele Passes Away at 82

Legendary Brazilian soccer player Pele has passed away at the age of 82.

Pele is credited with scoring a world record of 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during a legendary 21-year career, including 77 goals in 92 matches for his country.

He is the only player to win the World Cup three times, lifting the Trophy in 1958, 1962, and 1970, Pele was also named Fifa’s Player of the Century in 2000.

According to sources he had been suffering with kidney and prostate problems in recent years.

Pele had surgery to remove a tumor from his colon in September of 2021 at Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, after the tumor was detected in routine tests. He was readmitted to the hospital back in November of 2022.

On Thursday Pele’s daughter posted a picture which appeared to be Pele’s family’s hands on his body in the hospital and wrote, “Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest In Peace.”

The hospital confirmed that Pele died “due to the failure of multiple organs, a result of the progression of colon cancer associated with his previous clinical condition”.

It's a big loss! Pelé was and will be one of my biggest idols. As Swedish, I have read about the World Cup in 1958, when we were so close to winning, but his talent made history. The Greatest of all time. Thanks for everything 👑🖤 pic.twitter.com/wCQye3L0Tp — Pia Sundhage (@PiaSundhage) December 29, 2022

Pele’s Twitter account posted: “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pele, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever.”

The Brazilian Football Confederation said: “Pele was much more than the greatest sportsperson of all time.

“Our king of football was the greatest exponent of a victorious Brazil, who was never afraid when faced with difficulty. He promised his father a World Cup and he presented us with three.

“The King gave us a new Brazil and we are so thankful for his legacy. Thank you, Pele.”

PELE, MICHAEL CAINE and SYLVESTER STALLONE get some tips from director JOHN HUSTON on the set of ESCAPE TO VICTORY (1981). pic.twitter.com/KGxAoptW7q — James Leighton (@JamesL1927) December 29, 2022

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pele, became a global star when, aged 17, he helped Brazil win the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, forcing his way into the starting line-up by the knockout stages.

He scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Wales in the quarter-finals, a hat-trick against France in the semi-final and two in a 5-2 triumph over the hosts in the final.

A inspiração e o amor marcaram a jornada de Rei Pelé, que faleceu no dia de hoje.



Amor, amor e amor, para sempre.

.

Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today.



Love, love and love, forever. pic.twitter.com/CP9syIdL3i — Pelé (@Pele) December 29, 2022

Our heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to the entire Pele family today.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



