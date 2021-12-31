Legendary Iconic Actress & Comedian Betty White Passes Away at 99

One of the greatest American women to ever walk God’s green earth has passed away on New Years Eve as the legendary and Iconic Betty White has passed away at 99.

Emergency responders and police showed up to White’s home on Friday morning as a standard procedure, and as TMZ has reported Betty White barely left her home since Covid began.

Law Enforcement told TMZ that “Betty passed away at her home just before 9:30 AM on Friday.

White was a trailblazer and pioneer in media and had the longest running career of anyone in TV history prior to her death.

She starred in multiple show that spanned over 8 decades, dating back to 1939.

She is probably best known for her amazing roll as Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls” which ran from 1985 to 1992.

Betty got her start in radio in the 1940’s making appearances on “Blondie,” “The Greatest Gildersleeve,” and “This is your FBI.”

She eventually was given her own radio program. In 1949, when she began working on a TV variety show with Al Jarvis called “Hollywood on Television” where she later co-hosted it before moving into more TV roles.

Her big breakout came in 1973 when she played Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore show” which ran until 1977, and then she got a starring role in “The Betty White Show.”

With 115 acting credits to her name, Betty had roles in productions like “Life with Elizabeth,” “Date with the Angels,” “The Love Boat,” “Mama’s Family,” “The Golden Palace,” “Ladies Man,” “That ’70s Show,” “Higglytown Heroes,” “Boston Legal,” “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Pound Puppies,” “Hot in Cleveland,” and many, many, many other shows and films.

Betty won 5 Primetime Emmy Awards — including 2 for ‘Mary Tyler Moore,’ 1 for “Golden Girls” and 1 for her 1975 ‘SNL’ appearance — along with Screen Actors Guild Awards, American Comedy Awards and even a 2012 Grammy.

You can read more from our friends at TMZ.

