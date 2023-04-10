News

Legendary Hulk Hogan Makes Tweet About His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday

- by Matt Couch - 2 Comments.

It’s not often that we get to see celebrities come out of their shell and talk about our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, but it seems to happen a lot with WWE Superstars, a group with more conservative leadership, and iconic legends like Hulk Hogan.

In a world of doubt, fear, and hard times, Jesus can lead the way, and can help in more ways than many truly realize. The immortal Hulk Hogan, 2X WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend chimed in on when he got saved on Twitter Easter Sunday.

A bold move in a world of woke culture, but Matthew 10:32 and Matthew 10:33 are very clear about denying Jesus before the Father, and the Hulkster obviously knows this!

Check out his words and tweet below!

I accepted Christ as my savior at 14yrs old, and the training, prayers and vitamins kept me in the game but now that I am one with God,the main event theme of surrender,service and love makes me the Real Main Event that can slam any giant of any size through the power of my Lord…

