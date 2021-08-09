LEGENDARY FLORIDA STATE HALL OF FAME COACH BOBBY BOWDEN PASSES AWAY AT 91

Bobby Bowden, the Florida State Seminole legendary college football coach has died at the age of 91, the school announced Sunday morning.

Robert Cleckler Bowden coached the Florida State Seminoles of Florida State University from 1976 to 2009, and won two national titles. Bobby was considered one of the greatest college football coaches of all time for his accomplishments with the Seminoles. He ranks second all-time in Division One wins.



The iconic FSU coach recently revealed that he was battling a terminal illness in July but did not disclose what the condition was at the time. Son Terry later told reporters that it was pancreatic cancer and ESPN reported that he was battling pancreatic cancer.



“My father passed away peacefully early this morning with all six of his children and my mother here by his side,” Bowden’s son Terry said in a statement. “I couldn’t have asked for a better personal mentor than my father. He was a wonderful husband and father, who relied on his strong Christian faith to provide the foundation for his life. I also was fortunate to be raised by a football coach who had a reputation for coaching the right way his entire career. He was admired by everyone who played for him or coached against him.”



I’ve always tried to serve God’s purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come,” Bobby Bowden said in a statement announcing the condition. “My wife Ann and our family have been life’s greatest blessing. I am at peace.”



A devout Christian, Bobby Bowden has a fellowship of Christian Athletes award named for him. He is also the namesake of the Bobby Bowden National Collegiate Coach of the Year Award as part of a football club in Birmingham. The first award of its type went to Nick Saban, with Bowden presenting the award himself.



Bobby is recognized as having 357 career wins, trailing only Joe Paterno’s 409. He was inducted into the College Hall of Fame in 2006. Condolences are coming in from all around the sporting world.

Bobby was born in Birmingham, Alabama on November 8, 1929. He is survived by his wife Ann, their six children and eight grand-children. A public funeral service will be held for Bowden on Saturday on Florida State’s campus. Public viewings will take place at FSU’s Doak Campbell Stadium on Friday and on the campus of Samford University, his alma mater, on Sunday.

