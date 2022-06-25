Legendary Dick Van Dyke, 96 I’m ‘Just Glad to Still be Here’: Smiles for Cameras, Loving Married Life, Driving Himself Home in Malibu

In this world of constant gloom and doom and stupidity, we need more people like the legendary actor Dick Van Dyke. From “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” to “Mary Poppins” this guy is still loving life to its fullest at 96-years-old.

Dick Van Dyke, 96, looked happier than ever as he left lunch with friends in Malibu last Thursday, telling well-wishers that he’s “just glad to still be here.”

The “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” legend was subsequently seen running errands after the lunch date, picking up a bottle of Neutrogena self-tanning spray from a local store.

Van Dyke was dressed in comfortable navy pants and a gray sweater, he added a pair of what looked like even more comfortable slippers, and a stylish leather shoulder bag.

Van Dyke at 96, got behind the wheel of his Lexus and drove himself home afterwards. We should all hope we’re doing this well at 76, let alone 96!

According to the New York Post, the “Mary Poppins” star is occasionally seen grabbing lunch in Malibu, or heading to the gym with his wife, Arlene.

The couple recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in February by going viral with a romantic valentine day video that he still hits the gym three times a week.

Van Dyke is known for staying in shape and hitting the gym regularly, and it shows.

“I’ve always been an exerciser and still am … I get in the pool and exercise. At my age, they say to keep moving. Put me on solid ground and I’ll start tapping,” he declared in 2019.

The legendary star says he doe water aerobics, lift weights, and walks on a treadmill. He also credits hit success to “good genes.”

When Dick Van Dyke met his wife Arlene he was 81 and she was 35. An age difference of 46 years’ difference.

“I sometimes forget that we’re doing a great experiment here — 46 years’ difference. And we work at it to some extent,” he explained. “There’s got to be some understanding. Find out what old habits don’t work anymore. It takes some adjusting and fitting in, but that’s part of the fun of it.”

Van Dyke first met Silver at the 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Silver spoke with Closer in a separate interview earlier this year, recalling the moment she first laid eyes on her now-husband.

“He said, ‘Hi, I’m Dick.’ The first thing I asked him was, ‘Weren’t you in “Mary Poppins”?’ We got along immediately as friends, so it didn’t feel like he was so much older than me,” she told the publication.

The devoted wife further cooed: “He is the most perfect human being. I’ve never met anyone so happy, so genuine, so amazing. He’s just like a happy pill.”

