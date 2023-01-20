Legendary David Crosby, Founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, Dead at 81

The legendary David Crosby, a founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash has passed away at the age of 81.

Melissa Etheridge, who had a baby with Crosby via sperm donation, took to social media on Thursday to honor the late fellow musician.

“I am grieving the loss of my friend and Bailey’s biological father, David. He gave me the gift of family. I will forever be grateful to him, Django, and Jan. His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come. A true treasure,” Etheridge wrote on Instagram, alongside an image of the pair.

Crosby’s wife, Jan Dance, shared a statement with variety on Thursday, confirming his death:

“It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django.”

The statement continued: “Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

Crosby’s representative confirmed the musician’s passing to Fox News Digital. The rep also shared a statement from Crosby’s bandmate, Stephen Stills.

“I read a quote in this morning’s paper attributed to compose Gustav Mahler that stopped me for a moment: ‘Death has, on placid cat’s paws, entered the room.’ I shoulda known something was up,” Stills said.

Tom counted David Crosby as a friend and a hero. He visited often at his house in the valley. He was funny, provocative and electric with talent. His contribution to music will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and love to his family, bandmates and fans. pic.twitter.com/JsUOj2xT5R — Tom Petty (@tompetty) January 19, 2023

“David and I butted heads a lot over time, but they were mostly glancing blows, yet still left us numb skulls … I was happy to be at peace with him. He was without question a giant of a musician, and his harmonic sensibilities were nothing short of genius. The glue that held us together as our vocals soared, like Icarus, towards the sun. I am deeply saddened at his passing and shall miss him beyond measure.”

Crosby’s bandmate, Graham Nash, also spoke out following Crosby’s death.

I can't begin to say how influential Crosby, Stills and Nash were for me. I'm grateful David Crosby lived, and so very sad he's gone. — rosanne cash (@rosannecash) January 19, 2023

“It is with profound sadness that I learned that my friend David Crosby has passed,” Nash told Fox News Digital in a statement. “I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship has been at times, but what has always mattered to David and me more than anything was the pure joy of the music we created together, the sound we discovered with one another and the deep friendship we shared over all these many long years.

“David was fearless in life and in music. He leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world. He spoke his mind, his heart and his passion through his beautiful music and leaves an incredible legacy. These are the things that matter most. My heart is truly with his wife, Jan, his son, Django, and all of the people he has touched in this world.”

Crosby was first inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 as a member of The Byrds. He was inducted a second time in 1997 as a member of Crosby, Stills & Nash.

In the late ’60s, Crosby co-founded the rock super group Crosby, Stills & Nash. The group initially consisted of Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash.

RIP David Crosby. This clip reminds us why we love him so much. His experimental techniques have inspired so many musicians, and we honor his life and lasting legacy. pic.twitter.com/NEqnmdxZ7M — AXS TV (@AXSTV) January 20, 2023

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



