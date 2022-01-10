[…] Legendary Comedian, Television Star, Full House Icon Bob Saget Dead at 65 […]

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida, Comedian, Actor, and Full House Star Bob Saget has been found dead in his hotel room at the age of 65.

This is yet another massive loss in the community of great comedians and televisions starts in the last couple of years.

Here is the statement from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office:

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget

Saget the famous comedian and actor was most famous for his role as Danny Tanner in the sitcom “Full House,” passed away Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, the Orange County Sherff’s Office tweeted Sunday night.

Saget who was just starting his “I don’t do Negative Tour,” had been traveling across the country.

On Saturday night, he did a show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida, and early Sunday morning tweeted a photo of himself and wrote:

“Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check http://BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022.”

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

He shared the same message and image on Instagram.

Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and 3 children.

This is a developing story.

