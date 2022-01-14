Legendary Comedian Ron White Retiring From Stand Up at the End of 2022

He’s one of the funniest guys on the planet, and Ron White has now announced that he is retiring from Stand Up Comedy at the end of 2022.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he will retire at the end of the yar.

White’s Fox Theatre show on Friday, which is almost sold out, while be his last in Atlanta, he said. He plans to do more shows this year nationwide and wrap up for good on New Year’s Eve.

“I don’t think it really makes sense to anybody but me,” said White, who is 65. “I’ve been doing this 37 years. I’ve loved the whole ride. I just feel like it’s time to put it down. I have a big year coming and that’ll be it.”

He added: “I’m in a good place in my life and comfortable with my decision.”

White’s career took off when Jeff Foxworthy created the Blue Collar Comedy Tour in 2000 and asked him to join Bill Engvall and Larry the Cable Guy.

The tour, which went on for an amazing and astounding six years, was one of the most successful comedy tours in history, with the movie version selling millions of DVDs.

White known for his Cigar in one hand and shot of tequila in the other, is a Texas native and loves what he does.

For the last 15 years he’s been a major headliner around the globe. For many of those years he lived part time in an 11,000 square foot mansion in Suwanee off a golf course, inspired to live in the area because of his good friend Jeff Foxworthy.

White however decided to sell the home in 2018 for around $2.5 million.

White says he ultimately bought a Penthouse space on the 22nd floor overlooking the Colorado River in downtown Austin, where his son lives.

“It was my goal to retire in Texas,” White said. “I’ve been coming to Austin since I was old enough to lie.”

White said his current place was fine, but he got upset after a tenant accused him of not picking up after his dog Mustard.

One day after playing golf and having put down a few cocktails, he entered the building and saw the homeowners association having a meeting. He impulsively crashed the meeting and gave them a tongue lashing for the mistake.

“It was brutal,” he said. “It was ridiculous. The turd sat there in the parking lot for a week but it wasn’t my dog’s. The HOA hates my guts now.”

White has recently became good friends with Top podcaster and voice of the UFC Joe Rogan and was thrilled that Rogan also moved to Austin.

The city, white says, is becoming a hotbed for comedy. There are comedy spots near his penthouse for him to test jokes. “Rogan is planning a club there,” he said.

White loves the exposure he gets from being on Rogan’s show, where he draws more than 11 million viewers per episode in his top rated podcast.

It’s bigger and deeper exposure than “The Tonight Show” or any other chat shows, White stated.

“We’re kindred spirits,” White said. “We have chosen this lifestyle. He just works way harder than I do. I didn’t have that much energy when I was 18.”

