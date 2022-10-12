LEGENDARY ACTRESS ANGELA LANSBURY, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST AND MURDER SHE WROTE STAR, DIES AT 96

Angela Lansbury, the beloved film, television, and theatre actress best known for her role as Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote, has died at the age of 96.

Lansbury’s death was confirmed Tuesday by her family in a statement to multiple outlets. “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. today, Tuesday October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” they said.

In April 2014, Queen Elizabeth made Angela Lansbury “very proud” when she named her a dame (via BBC). Earlier that year, the British- born American actress made her return to the London stage after 40 years away. Though she had won many awards for her career on the big screen, Dame Angela Lansbury recalled that the experience with Queen Elizabeth II was different.

Lansbury was nominated for a whopping 18 Emmys throughout her career, most for her performance as a mystery writer Jessica Fletcher on the classic CBS series ‘Murder, She Wrote,’ which ran from 1984 through 1996. One of her other most​ iconic roles was the voice of Mrs. Potts in ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ for which she performed the film’s title song.

Lansbury was nominated for 3 Oscars, including for her first film, 1944’s ‘Gaslight.” She was nominated again for ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’ and ‘The Manchurian Candidate,’ and she received an honorary Academy Award in2013. Lansbury was also prolific on stage, winning five Tonys for Mame, Dear World, Gypsy, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and Blithe Spirit, and she was just honored with a lifetime achievement award Tony inJune 2022.

In recent years, Lansbury continued to appear in films like 2018’s Mary Poppins Returns, and she reportedly has acameo in Netflix’s upcoming Glass Onion: A knives Out Mystery.​

Lansbury was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. Lansbury is survived by her three children, three grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and her brother Edgar Lansbury. Her family said a private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined.

​”A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars,” Star Trek star George Takei tweeted. “Rest, great soul.”

