LEGEND: Man Holds French Fry in His Mouth for 90 Minute Flight So He Doesn’t Have to Wear a Mask (VIDEO)

An amazing story as a man held a French fry in his mouth for 90 minutes on a flight so he didn’t have to deal with the tyrannical mask tyrants and their constant shaming and screaming of those who don’t want to wear a mask.

Since he was technically still eating, the airline personnel could not require him to put his mask back on, which we’re sure infuriated the empowered minions who love to use their newfound power to scream and boss those around who do not wish to wear the masks that do not work.

Watch this legend in action. People will tell stories of this hero for centuries to come!

WATCH:

