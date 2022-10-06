Leftists OUTRAGED Over Kanye West and Candace Owens Wearing ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts at Fashion Show

Kanye West held a surprise Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday with conservative influencer Candace Owens in attendance where they both donned “White Lives Matter” Long Sleeved Shirts that stunned and enraged the radical leftist liberals in America.

The iconic rapper who’s now worth more than a billion dollars also had fashion models who wore the same message in a clap back at the Black Lives Matter movement that is now under investigation and lawsuits for alleged fraud.

Owens and West have developed a close friendship and both apparently see things through the conservative lens, not a racial one.

West was at one time a supporter of former President Donald J. Trump and was frequently seen wearing a “Make America Great Again” baseball hat out in public.

Back in 2018, West tweeted “I love the way Candace Owens thinks.”

“I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader,” West, 43, proclaimed during the fashion show, adding, “You can’t manage me.”

West and Owens promoting White Lives Matter when viral on social media almost instantly.

The liberals over at TMZ were super duper triggered over this.

A former producer of TMZ, Van Lathan, wrote on Instagram, “‘We don’t need a reminder of the worth of white lives. America is a shrine to the worth of white people.”

“This message is reactionary to a message affirming the worth of Black lives, which have never been worth anything in America. In its intent, it’s a white supremacist notion,” he continued.

“Because it posits that we can’t have a conversation about the worth of Black people without having a conversation about the worth of white people, which is f***ing insane,” Lathan asserted. “The notion that it ALWAYS has to be about white people in America is incredibly frustrating, emotional draining, and the whole problem. But here’s Kanye, apparently centering that notion.”

Rapper Boosie Badazz, who infamously crowed over paying hookers to perform oral sex on his son, then 12, and nephew, then, 13, chimed in as well.

“After all we been through as a race you put this disrespectful s**t on? U give no f**ks about how blacks have died n suffered to the hands of the white man n u say Bush don’t like black people… really n****a,” the rapper tweeted.

@kanyewest AFTER ALL WE BEEN THROUGH AS A RACE YOU PUT THIS DISRESPECTFUL SHIT ON‼️U GIVES NO FUCKS ABOUT HOW BLACKS HAVE DIED N SUFFERED TO THE HANDS OF THE WHITE MAN😞 N U SAY BUSH DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE.. REALLY “NIGGA” — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) October 3, 2022

The racists on the left came out in full force to tell you that it’s only okay to be racist against White’s in America.

A Temple University Professor, who’s of course paid by tax dollars and state funded tweeted: “Kanye West decision to wear a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt is disgusting, dangerous, and irresponsible. Some of y’all will rush to defend him. You should ask yourselves why…”

Kanye West decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt is disgusting, dangerous, and irresponsible. Some of y’all will rush to defend him. You should ask yourselves why… pic.twitter.com/YT4a6c9tKI — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) October 3, 2022

Black Lives Matter proponents lined up to take potshots at West over his messaging.

Former ESPN presenter Jemele Hill whined, “So many folks are trying to excuse Kanye wearing a white lives matter t-shirt as just a troll move or marketing. Maybe it is. But it’s a dangerously dumb message to send for someone with his massive platform. I been off dude. But y’all go ahead labeling his foolishness as genius.”

So many folks are trying to excuse Kanye wearing a white lives matter t-shirt as just a troll move or marketing. Maybe it is. But it’s a dangerously dumb message to send for someone with his massive platform. I been off dude. But y’all go ahead labeling his foolishness as genius. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 3, 2022

Will Smith’s son, Jaden, couldn’t resist calling West out either according to the Daily Mail, “I can’t stand behind what Kanye’s saying. He doesn’t have the full support of the youth. Black Lives Matter.”

Black Lives Matter — Jaden (@jaden) October 3, 2022

When asked why the deal with Gap fell through, West explained, “They made the T-shirts we had done cost $200. And then, they took our color palette and made a shape that was appropriate to what I think someone in the office thought was at the bottom of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. And I felt that was civil rights.”

He was asked what he meant by that and stated, “Well, when we went to shows there were certain shows we couldn’t get into. That relates to the civil rights movement. It shouldn’t be that you can’t have this fabric or have this cut until you’ve made it to a certain place or class in life. It’s about dignity. And democracy.”

He also announced, “We just bought our fourth factory in California.”

West’s latest show in Paris is his fourth and his eleventh overall. Thanks to our friends at Bizpacreview.com for contributing to this article.

