LEFTIST VIOLENCE: U.S. Senator Ted Cruz Hit In the Head with a Beer Can During Astros World Series Victory Parade [VIDEO INSIDE]

No one loves burning cities and destroying America like radical leftist liberals. They are the same groups that back Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and every other true hate group in America. So today’s story shouldn’t surprise you at all.

As you know by now, the Houston Astros are the World Series Champions, and were having their victory parade on Monday. Texas Senator Ted Cruz who tries to support all Texas teams in College and Professional sports on a regular basis was in attendance.

According to authorities Cruz was hit by one of the liberals in attendance, an absolutely disgusting and violent act. But it’s nothing new for the Democrats, that’s all they do is create violence and preach it.

A Bernie Sanders volunteer and supporter shot up a ball field in Virginia and nearly killed Congressman Steve Scalise and wounded others, as the GOP was practicing on the field that day, before he was gunned down by Capitol Police guarding them.

Let’s not forget about Black Lives Matter and Antifa burning cities over multiple time convicted Felon George Floyd’s death where they burned cities and caused $9 billion in damages during the summer of 2020.

How about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kananaugh where an assassin who was plotting to kill him was arrested by U.S. Marshalls and others outside his home. Or how about New York Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldon who had a nut job attempt to stab him to death on stage at a rally, or the two individuals that Zeldin’s security detail shot and killed were attempting to kill him in New York?

No, it’s only radical Democrats who are causing true violence in America despite what the lying Democrats and Media try to tell you on a regular basis. Americans who are paying attention know the truth.

“A male, 33, threw a beer can at U.S. Senator Ted Cruz as the Senator was on a float in the 2400 block of Smith St,” the Houston Police Department confirmed in a statement on social media following the incident. “Nearby HPD officers arrested the male without further incident.”

“As always I’m thankful for the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action,” said Cruz. “I’m also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm.”

You know it had to be a liberal if it was a White Claw, real men don’t drink those, good lord.

The 33-year-old suspect was arrested immediately after libbing the can at Cruz and was taken to jail where he will face assault charges, according to the Houston Police Department.

His name and booking photo will be released once formal charges have been filed.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...