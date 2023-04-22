LEFTIST LUNATICS: New York State Officials BAN Public Schools From Using Indigenous Team Names (Indians, Seminoles, Chiefs, etc)

The leftist lunatics in New York have banned public schools from using the names of indigenous team names and mascots.

You can’t even make this stupidity up anymore America, this is what these morons are concerned with.

Murders everywhere, people getting beat up in the streets, but lets worry about banning names like Indians, Chiefs, Seminoles, Redskins, etc.

The Board of Regents in New York recently voted to phase out Native American-related nicknames from schools’ sports teams. This move is part of a nationwide effort to remove racially insensitive imagery from sports teams. The board unanimously ruled that nearly 60 school districts would be required to “eliminate” all use of Indigenous-related mascots and imagery by the end of the 2024-2025 school year, or risk losing state aid.

The new ban does not apply to tribal schools and is supported by the Shinnecock Indian Nation and Oneida Indian Nation. Education officials stated that they do not anticipate any team names, logos, or mascots that contain vestiges of prohibited team names, logos, or mascots will be considered acceptable.

The groundwork for these changes had been laid out long before the NFL’s Washington Redskins and MLB’s Cleveland Indians changed their names to the Commanders and Guardians in 2022. The state’s former education commissioner, Richard Mills, asked schools to “end the use of Native American mascots as soon as practical” back in 2001.

Despite this, at least 133 schools in 55 districts still had native-themed mascots as of March 2022, according to a report by the National Congress of American Indians. Mills claimed that the mascots “can become a barrier to building a safe and nurturing school community and improving academic achievement for all students.”

Some schools voluntarily retired their mascots, while others declined. Many parents and students in some districts feel that their team’s nicknames pay homage to the rich Native American heritage of the state and the Iroquois tribal confederacy from which countless town names are derived.

Multiple residents of Mahopac in Putnam County had told the board that their school’s “Indian name came about to honor those people[,] not deride them.” However, Regents officials countered that the name “Indian” was an inaccurate historical term derived from Christopher Columbus’ failure to distinguish North America from the West Indies.

New York follows 20 other states that have moved to restrict Indigenous-related monikers at the high school level. However, upstate Rep. Elise Stefanik blasted the ban on tribal nicknames as wokeness run amok. In her district, this ruling would impact Native American symbols at Cambridge Central School District, Fonda-Fultonville Central School District, and Glens Falls City School.

“Upstate New York and the North Country take pride in our history and forcing them to replace these historical mascots is prioritizing the Far Left mob at the expense of our students’ education,” Stefanik said.

“Schools should be focused on education, and, while our local teachers and administrators are working tirelessly to educate our students after pandemic lockdowns deprived them of educational and developmental opportunities, the Hochul Administration’s priorities are entirely misplaced. As New York’s most senior member on the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, I will stand against the Far Left woke agenda and provide critical oversight to ensure schools in New York’s 21st District have the funds to equip our next generation.”

