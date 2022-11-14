Lee Zeldin Exploring Possibility of Making Run as RNC Chair to Oust Ronna McDaniel

New York’s Congressman and GOP Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin who outperformed in a massive way last Tuesday in New York’s midterm elections is said to be considering a run at dethroning RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, the niece of U.S. Senator Mitt Romney.

Supporters and backers across the nation have asked Zeldin to run for the position following his amazing run for Governor of New York. Even though Zeldin came up short, it was an effort we haven’t seen by a Republican in the state for decades.

According to Lee Zeldin’s media consultant, John Brabender, he’s considering exploring the option.

“It’s likely that he will at least explore it. … He’s fielding calls, talking to people, listening to them, but it has not gone beyond that,” Brabender said, NBC News reported.

Ronna McDaniel, the current RNC chair is regarded as an utter failure by those elected and constituents across the nation as the midterm elections were an utter disgrace. The Red Wave turned into a red trickle in an economy that should have allowed the GOP to hold a major majority in both houses.

The GOP did however have 6 million more votes than Democrats, but somehow managed to not win the Senate and still haven’t secured the House, if you believe that.

“The people whose job it was to win but did not win should go do something else now. We’re speaking specifically of the Republican leadership of the House and the Senate and of the RNC,” Tucker Carlson said last week.

“It is nothing personal; some of them are, no doubt, nice people, but they took hundreds of millions of dollars to paint the map red, and they didn’t,” he continued, explaining that they “shouldn’t be promoted.”

“No one should ever be rewarded for failure,” he said. “If there is a truly conservative principle in life, it is the principle of the meritocracy. You reward excellence. You do not reward mediocrity, and when you do, things fall apart.”

We flipped 4 NY Congressional seats, broke the supermajority in the State Senate, and received the most votes of any GOP candidate since Nelson Rockefeller. Team Zeldin put in max effort every day and has no regrets. It was such an honor to lead this year’s ticket. https://t.co/bpOTFBrh9F — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) November 10, 2022

New leadership is needed as it’s not just fraud the Conservative movement is facing. Over 70% of 18-29 year-olds voted Democrat in the midterms last week, proving the GOP had better figure out school choice and fast or they will lose this nation forever to liberal indoctrination and the radical left teachers unions indoctrinating children.

Currently 91% of all kids in America go to public schools, and that should scare the hell out of you.

Thanks to our friends at Breitbart for contributing to this article.

