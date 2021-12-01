LeBron James Test Positive for Covid-19, Despite being FULLY VACCINATED!

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced that their star LeBron James will miss Tuesday nights game in Sacramento against the Sacramento Kings, as King James has tested positive for Covid-19.

That’s despite being double and FULLY VACCINATED for those keeping score at home how stupid this Scamdemic truly is.

James has now entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols part of quarantine.

Players with Covid must be out 10 days, or return two negative PCR tests in a 24 hour period. For now, James will remain in the health and safety protocols. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 1, 2021

According to Michael J. Babcock of TMZ, LeBron took three COVID-19 tests and two came back positive. He is asymptomatic.

Per @TMZ_Sports, LeBron tested positive and is asymptomatic https://t.co/g2g5hMtffs — michael corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) December 1, 2021

It’s amazing how they’ve tried to cover this up in the media to not let the public know that LeBron James has in fact tested positive and has Covid-19. It’s ridiculous they want to paint a narrative with these vaccines so bad, that they are literally doing this in real time.

All of us at The DC Patriot wish LeBron a speedy recovery. He will be fine, he’s an athlete, and the virus still has a 99.7% survival rate for healthy adults.

