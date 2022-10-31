Lebron James Says He Holds Grudge Against Jerry Jones and Cowboys for Standing for American Flag at Games [VIDEO]

It is apparent that Lakers star LeBron James is holding a grudge against Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones over the kneeling of NFL players during the playing of the national anthem before the game. Speaking on Instagram Live stream with business partner Maverick Carter, James revealed the grudge and what he did about it.

During the live stream Carter said to James, “I ain’t heard you talk shit about the Cowboys in a long time. I mean, maybe since 1997 or something. Are you still a Cowboys fan?”

James answered, “Nah man I had to sit out on the Cowboys, man. It’s just a lot of things that were going on when guys were kneeling. A lot of people in their front office, a lot of people running the organization was like, ‘if you do that around here, you won’t ever play for this franchise again.’

“I just didn’t think that was appropriate. I like a lot of the players on the team still.”

LeBron James on why he’s not @dallascowboys fan anymore:



“I love Micah Parsons; he’s a dog, oh my God. Micah Parsons’ is a dog. You know, Trevon Diggs. But I had to turn it in.

James is referring to Jerry Jones statement in 2017 where he said, “I know this, we cannot in the NFL in any way give the implication that we tolerate disrespecting the flag.”

“We know that there is a serious debate in this country about those issues, but there is no question in my mind that the National Football League and the Dallas Cowboys are going to stand up for the flag. So, we’re clear.

“There is no room here if it comes between looking non-supportive of our players and of each other or creating the impression that you’re disrespecting the flag, we will be non-supportive of each other.

“We will not disrespect the flag.

Respecting the flag has been in place with the Cowboys organization since I got here, nearly 28 years ago,” Jones said at the time.

“But if there’s anything that is disrespectful to the flag, then we will not play. OK? Understand? If we are disrespecting the flat, then we won’t play. Period,” Jones concluded.

In my opinion, I would wager that Mr. Jerry Jones has not lost a lot of sleep over LeBron James grudge.

The DCPatriot respects Jerry Jones’ decision, and probably every true American is doing the same.

