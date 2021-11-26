LeBron James HAMMERED as ‘LeSnitch’ and ‘LeKaren’ for Getting Fans Ejected Over His Hurt Feelings, He Responds (VIDEO)

The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James is facing major backlash online after James went and physically grabbed a referee and complained about two fans and had them ejected from the game.

This is nothing knew for James, who I known for being a crybaby with fouls, the press, the media, fans, and for just throwing a fit constantly when he doesn’t get his way.

When asked during the game what the fans did that made him “uncomfortable,” The self proclaimed King James responded with:

“I mean nothing is uncomfortable for me, but there’s a difference between cheering on your home faithful, booing opponents and things of that nature or not wanting your opponents to be successful, and there’s then moments where it goes outside the line with obscene gestures and words that shouldn’t be tolerated in our game from nobody.”

“I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player,” James added.

James wouldn’t even make any claims about what the fans did or said, and there were only unsubstantiated rumors online speculating what had happened.

James complained about their “obscene” words, can be see on the video grabbing a referee, walking up to the individuals in question, and then pointing to them yelling, “It’s right F***ing here!”

LeBron unhappy with some fans courtside in Indiana pic.twitter.com/1Ud3B69G1E — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 25, 2021

There was a lot of negative reaction online to the incident, with many calling James “LeSnitch” or “LeKaren” for getting the fans ejected.

And yes, we definitely will talk about the LeSnitch incident that happened at tonight's game in Indianapolis. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 25, 2021

LeSnitch back to his old tricks! He'll call fouls on people who aren't even in the game, cry to the officials. It's what he does. He whines to the league when things don't go his way. Nuggets fans remember what happened in the playoffs. https://t.co/0ZXazSPnfA — Terry Wayne Carpenter, Jr. (@TJCarpenterShow) November 25, 2021

Someone called him LeSnitch 😭😭😭 https://t.co/48AerXYbQq — Maxisnicee (@maxisnicee) November 25, 2021

Sees why LeSnitch is trending… pic.twitter.com/sM22A7yB0t — Chris Uno Cero (@ceroto60) November 25, 2021

More like LeKaren, calling the manager https://t.co/tlwIMmFv2c — Adam Lane Smith (@TheBrometheus) November 25, 2021

