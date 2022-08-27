LEAKED Video Shows Logan Paul Begging Floyd Mayweather to Go Easy on Him [VIDEO]

As many of you know, Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather met back on June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida in an eight round exhibition match between the YouTube star turned boxer and boxing legend.

Although Paul was able to somehow tough it out and survive the full eight rounds with Mayweather, he did take quite the beating when Floyd got irritated with him and turned up the heat. Keep in mind Paul was much bigger than Mayweather, and probably outweighed him by 40lbs.

Since it was just an exhibition bout, there were no judges, so there was no official winner or loser of their boxing match. Paul, in fact, had to remind Mayweather during the fight that it was just an exhibition and not a pro fight.

In new video footage unearthed from the fight, you can hear Paul telling Mayweather to tone it down and remind him that they were in an exhibition match. Mayweather went on to win the fight by decision, but there were many fans who accused him of carrying Paul in order for the fight to go the full eight rounds.

The same thing was said about Mayweather when he fought Conor McGregor in his 50th professional boxing match a few years ago, as he appeared to let McGregor get some good shots in during the first couple of rounds before he turned on the jets late and got the knockout.

The difference between that fight and this one was that one with McGregor impacted Mayweather’s pro record, so he chased the knockout when it was there. But against Paul, it appears as though Mayweather didn’t go as hard as he could have.

Leaked Video Shows #LoganPaul Begging #FloydMayweather To Go Easy On Him pic.twitter.com/51eSPcBTKV — Fight Haven (@FightHaven) January 21, 2022

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...