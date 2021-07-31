LEAKED CDC Document Says Vaccinated People Who Contract the COVID-19 Delta Variant Can Transmit the Virus Due to High Viral Loads Upon Infection

The Biden White House and the liberal media along with their big tech provocateurs are in full panic mode as the CDC has literally crushed their propaganda movement with one simple press release.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released data on Friday that found vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals who contract the highly contagious Delta variant can have similarly high loads of the virus and can spread it at similar rates, ABC News and The New York Times report.

This news comes after a leaked CDC document hinted at these findings, showcasing data that suggests the Delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox. Health and medical experts continue to say that vaccines and masks are key ways of preventing serious complications due to the virus, including the Delta variant, and can help curb the further spread of the virus.

Which then prompted the CDC to put out this information.

New @CDCMMWR finds Delta variant causes vaccine breakthrough infections. Jurisdictions might consider expanded prevention strategies, including masking in indoor public areas, particularly for large public gatherings that include travelers from many areas.

“Although it’s rare, we believe that at an individual level, vaccinated people may spread the virus, which is why we updated our recommendation,” according to the federal health official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. “Waiting even days to publish the data could result in needless suffering and as public health professionals we cannot accept that.”

You can read it right here from the CDC website fact checkers.

