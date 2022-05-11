LEAKED Audio Reveals Chaotic Twitter Headquarters After Elon Musk Sale is Approved by Board of Directors (AUDIO INSIDE)

Leaked audio of Twitter’s Chief Marketing Officer and CEO shows an angry group of minions who can’t believe they’re about to be put in check for the tyrannical censorship of those they don’t agree with.

It’s truly amazing how these people live in a bubble thinking that feelings trump facts, and that’s just not the case, check out the conversation below.

“Elon [Musk] made it clear in public that a large part of the reason he bought the platform was because of our moderation policies and disagreements in how we deal with health,” Chief Marketing Officer Leslie Berland said. “This puts Twitter service and trust and safety, as well as anybody who cares about health on the platform in a very difficult position.”

The remark is typical of the elitist attitude that Twitter fact checkers know more than actually physicians who are giving their medical advice who’ve been banned on the platform like Dr. Robert Malone.

The Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal also commented on the leaked audio.

“I believe Twitter grows as a service allows for more people to use the product and have a better experience because we are able to make the conversation on Twitter, be safe, because we have built tools, processes for people to be able to feel safe and control their experiences,” Agrawal claimed. “I believe that there is a lot of work we have to do to continue making that better.”

“Sometimes that means more thoughtful moderation,” he added. “Sometimes that means making things simpler. Sometimes that means changing product incentives to be able to solve problems through products, sometimes ensure policies.”

Listen for yourself below!

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey fully supports and endorses the Musk takeover and buyout.

“I love Twitter,” Dorsey said. “Twitter is the closest thing we have to a global consciousness. The idea and service is all that matters to me, and I will do whatever it takes to protect both. Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret.”

“It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model,” he said. “Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step.”

“In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter,” he added. “It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness. Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is ‘maximally trusted and broadly inclusive’ is the right one.”

“This is also Paraga’s goal, and why I chose him [for CEO],” he said. “Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path…I believe it with all my heart. I’m so happy Twitter will continue to serve the public conversation. Around the world, and into the stars!”

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...