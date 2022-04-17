LEAKED! Audio of Nancy Pelosi Demeaning Average Americans Emerges Where She Calls Them ‘Peasants’

Audio has emerged of Nancy Pelosi demeaning average hard working blue collar Americans from appearances she did that went under the radar on the late late shows. You can see that appearance below, but the leaked audio didn’t air, but The Gateway Pundit found it!

We all have found our ways to keep our spirits up during these trying times. Mine just happens to fill up my freezer. #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/dqA32d5lU1 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 14, 2020

Nancy Pelosi was captured saying that she loves to “eat at 5:30, like a peasant,” revealing her disdain for everyday Americans.

It is not known when Pelosi made the statement, but the audio was shared widely Wednesday.

Pelosi is heard in the recording declaring that because she is from Baltimore she likes to have dinner earlier, where as her husband from San Francisco dines with the elites later in the evening.

“And to this day, my husband, Paul, who was born and raised in San Francisco – I was born and raised in Baltimore – to this day, he likes to dine at 8 and I like to eat at 5:30, like a peasant,” Pelosi said in the undated audio released by RNC Research.

Presumably she is not eating lentils, but rather gorging on gourmet ice cream from one of her bank of $25,000 refrigerators.

Speaking of Pelosi’s husband, it was revealed Wednesday that he has purchased 2,500 shares of Tesla stock worth $2 million as Democrats continue to push their green energy agenda.

Listen below peasants!

