Lawyer Says Capitol Officer Who Shot Ashli Babbitt ‘Ambushed’ Her on Jan 6 Without Warning

As they kicked off the first hearing of the House Select Committee investigating the U.S. Capitol incident, Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat raged and promised that he was going to investigate “the facts of what happened on Jan. 6,” calling it “a scene of violence in the citadel of democracy.”

However over the next three and a half hours, he and other Democrats, along with their handpicked Republican panel members and police witnesses, never mentioned the most lethal act that occurred on that day. The murder of 34-year-old Ashli Babbitt, a 14-year Air Force Veteran.

The fact that Babbitt was the only death at the Capitol, was a veteran, and a Trump Supporter just doesn’t fit the narrative of the radical leftist in office, and the RINO’s (Republicans in Name Only).

The omission angered Babbitt’s family and a number of Republicans who maintain that the Select Committee and the Capitol Police are covering up the circumstances of her death.

The officer’s lawyer insists that his clinch only issues such a command, but did so loudly and clearly. However it doesn’t dispute the fact that he shot an unarmed woman inside the Capitol, which goes against all protocols and guidelines in law enforcement.

“It’s not debatable,” said Roberts. “There was no warning.”

Babbitt family attorney Terry Roberts said he has gathered evidence indicating the officer, a plainclothes police lieutenant, remained silent. Far from warning Babbitt he would shoot, Roberts said the officer “ambushed” her from the side where she could not see he had taken up position in a hall doorway and had trained his weapon on her.

A Maryland personal-injury lawyer who specializes in police misconduct cases, Roberts has won several million dollars for victims of police brutality. He said he is preparing to file a wrongful-death lawsuit against the Capitol Police and the officer, seeking more than $10 million in damages.

