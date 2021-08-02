Lawsuit Filed Against Fox News Network for “New York City Human Rights Law” Violation and Discrimination, “Unwanted Gender-Based Conduct”

Another massive lawsuit has been filed against Fox News Network, LLC. by an employee who claims that he was sexually harassed by some of the big names at Fox News.

John Fawcett, 27, who’s a production assistant at the network claims that he was harassed by Judge Andrew Napolitano, and makes other claims against former Trump adviser Larry Kudrow.

The suit goes on to say that Fox News executives were made aware of the treatment, and did nothing about it. If this holds true, it’s extremely alarming.

The statement of facts is even more disturbing. Where it gives a detailed description of what Napolitano allegedly did to the plaintiff in an elevator. The following details are very graphic.

Lou Dobbs, who the plaintiff was working for went to bat for him about the behavior of Judge Napolitano. Could this have been the reason that Lou Dobbs was let from from Fox Business after having the highest rated show on the network?

Dobbs as you can see from the statement below, when to Fox News Executive Vice President Kevin Lord about his staffers treatment and nothing was done about it according to the complaint.

The lawsuit goes on to allege that the actions of the Judge Napolitano have been happening for years. Citing multiple occasions in the past for this type of conduct.

The lawsuit also alleges that Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott is constantly protecting those in the work place that are men. The Complaint drives home the fact that Executive VP Kevin Lord as well as Jay Wallace were aware of Napolitano’s alleged behavior of sexual harassment.

You can read the full complaint below.

