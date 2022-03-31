LAWMAKER EXPOSES FINANCIAL CONNECTIONS BETWEEN HUNTER BIDEN AND OLIGARCHS CONNECTED TO CHINESE AND UKRAINE GOVERNMENTS

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) took to the floor of Congress on Monday to lay out the considerable financial connections they had found between Hunter Biden and oligarchs connected to foreign governments, Ukraine and China.

“Our report exposed extensive financial relationships between Hunter and James Biden and Chinese nationals connected to the communist regime,” Grassley Said Monday. “More precisely, these were Chinese nationals connected to the Chinese government’s military and intelligence services.”



Much of his focus was on a Chinese government-linked company called CEFC Energy, whose since-imprisoned energy tycoon leader Ye Jianming was linked to the Chinese military.



“CEFC operated under the guise of a private company but was for all intents and purposes an arm of the Chinese government,” Grassley said.



Grassley teased that they had more records coming that would further show these troubling connections to the Chinese Communist government. Johnson said that although their 2020 report had lots of evidence, it had been falsely attacked by the liberal media as “Russian disinformation.”

Grassley showed bank records indicating that CEFC had transferred $100,000 to a bank account for Hunter Biden’s firm Owasco as well as giving “further credit to Owasco.” The Senate report that they had previously released on the matter showed that members of the Biden family had used the money for a “global spending spree.”



“Now there is no middleman in this transaction. This is $100,000 from what is effectively an arm of the communist Chinese government direct to Hunter Biden,” Grassley said. He sarcastically dared the media to deal with the facts, “A question to the liberal media and my Democratic colleagues who accused us over the last two years of distributing Russian disinformation. Is this official bank document Russian disinformation?”



Johnson pointed out how it’s hard to shoot down the evidence they have. “Bank records like this piece of evidence are pretty hard to deny and sweep under the rug. Our reports were chocked full of irrefutable evidence like this. And yet, the media buried those details, in an attempt to keep it hidden from the American people, Johnson added in his testimony.



Grassley explained, “Hunter Biden and James Biden served as the perfect vehicle by which the communist Chinese government could gain in-roads here in the United States through CEFC and its affiliates. And these in-roads were focused on China’s advancement into the global and U.S. energy sector. Hunter and James Biden were more than happy to go along for the right price.”



The Republicans both hinted at future speeches documenting more “high-dollar” transactions between “CEFC, Northern International Capital, Hudson West Three, Hunter Biden’s Owasco and James Biden’s Lion Hall Group” but noted that their efforts to uncover the Biden family’s foreign business dealings have been stifled by the corrupt corporate media, Big Tech, and Democrats, who don’t want compromising information about the president’s family released.



All of this has been out there for years to find, and it’s been covered for a lot of years. Reports have noted in the past about Hunter bragging on the laptop about his connection to whom he called the “spy chief of China,” Patrick Ho.



It’s long overdue that the Biden conflicts and connections to foreign governments be taken seriously. It’s vital to our national security to know how much we may have been compromised by these Biden family actions..



