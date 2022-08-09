Lauren Boebert Says ‘Democrats Will Pay the Price’ for Censoring Americans

Lauren Boebert, the Representative from Colorado brought the heat on Saturday, when speaking about censorship and social media companies, pledging that Democrats running those social media companies would “pay the price” for having censored Americans so severely over the past few years.

Boebert did so in the form of a tweet that she posted on stage during her speech. In it, she said, @Twitter @Facebook @Instagram, when Republicans retake the majority, you will pay the price for silencing Americans.

.@Twitter @facebook @instagram, when Republicans retake the majority, you will pay the price for silencing Americans. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 6, 2022

That comment came alongside her call to prosecute Dr. Anthony Fauci, a frequent punching bag on the right, along with her attacks on weak GOP leaders. Watch Boebert’s great speech here:

Boebert said during her speech, “I wish I could tell you that I had full faith in GOP leadership in both the House and Senate to defund the deep state and to hold the Biden regime accountable. But I don’t. I’ve been disappointed too many times.”

Boebert continued, “And any member of Congress, from freshman to those in leadership, who won’t fight with me to end medical tyranny, secure the southern border and fire Anthony Fauci, they will not have my support. Not in their reelection and certainly not for speaker.”

All important parts of the conservative agenda, though whether she’ll be able to defeat the RINOs and make them happen after 2022 is unclear, that will probably hinge on whether McCarthy pulls out a win or if the House Freedom Caucus is able to install a more conservative leader in the Speaker’s Chair.

Boebert thrashed those RINOs that have been defeated in the past and said that similar, humiliating defeats are in the cards for those in the GOP who refuse to take definite action to stop the radical left.

Continuing, she said, “The Freedom Caucus fired John Boehner, ran off squishy Paul Ryan and we will not tolerate another GOP speaker that works with Democrats more than Republicans.”

In Conclusion Boebert said, “House Republicans must stop funding tyranny. I will not vote to fund a government that mandates the COVID vaccine while allowing our country to be invaded by millions of unvaccinated aliens. End the vas mandate for our hospital workers and service members, build the wall or I’m voting to shut down Biden’s bureaucrats.

Adding, “Any bill that funds tyranny while our country is being invaded, my Freedom Caucus allies are a no, and I’m aHell no.”

