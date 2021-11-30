Lauren Boebert CAVES, Calls Ilhan Omar to Apologize, Radical Omar Hangs Up On Her! (VIDEO)

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has reached out to radical leftist Ilhan Omar after Omar says that Boebert targeted her Muslim religion in her latest remarks.

“As a strong Christian woman, who values faith deeply, I never want anything I say to offend someone’s religion. So I told her that.”

Boebert says she wanted the two to talk, and that she would understands freedom of religion, in what started to feel like an apology until you watch the full video from Boebert. Omar demanded an apology, to which Boebert told her,

“Even after I put out a public statement to that effect, she said that she still wanted a public apology because what I said wasn’t good enough. So I reiterated to her what I had just said, she kept asking for a public apology. So I told Ilhan Omar that she should make a public apology to the American people for her anti-American, anti-Semitic, Anti-Police rhetoric. She continued to press, and I continued to press back. And then, Representative Omar hung up on me.”

You can watch Boebert’s video explaining the conversation.

It seems there was an error uploading this video to Twitter.



Here is my full statement regarding my call earlier with Ilhan Omar: pic.twitter.com/DLLtp54gAF — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 29, 2021

4 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...