LAUGHABLE: Project Veritas Releases Video Saying They “Always Will Remain Loyal to James’ Vision” After Removing Him as CEO and Founder [VIDEO INSIDE]

- by Matt Couch - Leave a Comment

In an absolutely embarrassing video release by the board of directors at Project Veritas as they try to pull their audience back in after the board fired James O’Keefe.

The worst part about this video is Project Veritas claims this video was put out by the employees and that they want James back, and that they’re waiting his return. This is next level spyware stuff here folks.

So they’re going to remove James O’Keefe, and then release a two and a half minute video talking about how James is the reason for what they do? Yes, they actually did that within the last 24 hours.

This is the damndest thing that I’ve ever seen America! This is actually quite sad and pathetic, isn’t it?

They have a group of voices, and we have no clue who these individuals are, but they make the video out like they are working and don’t answer to the board of directors. The same board of directors that fired James O’Keefe.

Let’s clarify. The board of directors relieved James O’Keefe of his spot on the board, and CEO position, and suspended him WITHOUT pay on Feb 10. On Feb 15 they put out a press release and LIED to the public and said James was still with them and doing well.

Even though the video says James never resigned and wasn’t fired. Removing the CEO and Founder from his duties WITHOUT pay is firing them folks, how stupid do they think you truly are?

James O’Keefe of course put out the 45 minute video as we reported it HERE at The DC Patriot. In that video James addressed his former employees and explained to him the tyrannical actions the board had taken to remove him from the company he build, founded, and put all of his time, passion, blood, sweat, and tears into.

You can watch the video below, it’s the epitome of talking out of both sides of your ass.

WATCH:

