Late Late Show Host and Comedian James Corden Apologizes After Being Banned by New York Restaurant Balthazar: Was the Ban Lifted?

Comedian James Corden was temporarily banned from the New York restaurant Balthazar on Monday after being “extremely nasty” to staff on two different occasions the restaurants owner said.

Keith McNally, who owns the popular New York restaurant unloaded on his Instagram calling the Late Late Show host and comedian a “Tiny Cretin of a Man,” and then some.

Here’s the full instagram post:

James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.



I don’t often 86 a customer, to today I 86’d Corden. It did not make me laugh.



Here are two examples of the funny man’s treatment of my staff.

MANAGER’S REPORT # 1:

‘In June, James Corden was here on table 61. (Although this is diabolical, it happens Very occasionally in all restaurants.) After eating his main course, Corden showed the hair to Balthazar manager G. who was very apologetic. Corden was extremely nasty to G, and said:



“Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all of our drinks so far. This way I write any nasty reviews in yelp or anything like that.” ‘

MANAGER’S REPORT # 2:

‘James Corden was at Balthazar with his wife on October 9th for brunch. He asked for a table outside. Brunch Maitre D’ Allie Wolters took the party to table 301. Mr. Corden’s wife ordered an egg yolk omelette with gruyere cheese and salad. A few minutes after they received the food, James called their server, M. K. and told her there was a little bit of egg white mixed with the egg yolk. M. K. informed the floor manager, G. The kitchen remade the dish but unfortunately sent it with home fries instead of salad. That’s when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server: “You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!” M.K. was very apologetic and brought G. over to the table. He returned the dish, and after that, everything was fine. He gave them promo Champagne glasses to smooth things out. G. said that Corden was pleasant to him but nasty to the server.’ M.K. was very shaken, but professional that she is, continued to finish her shift.’

Corden since apologized to the restaurant, owner, and staff after the post went viral, and the owner has accepted the apology, lifted the ban, and welcomed him back saying everyone deserves a second chance.

McNally revealed the actor and TV host had since called and “apologised profusely”.

Mr McNally then lifted the ban, saying, “I strongly believe in second chances.”

What are your thoughts, do you think the apology is sincere?

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Give Send Go

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...