Las Vegas Commissioners Ignore Voters, Double Down on Mandates and Forced Vaccination Instead

Last week, concerned Nevada citizens filled the room in Las Vegas at the Clark County commissioners meeting, and overwhelmingly demanded an end to mandatory mask mandates and forced vaccinations being illegally placed on them by businesses and employers in the state. One after another, passionate Nevadans voiced concerns over why government officials were backsliding into mandates without giving them any other reason than the “CDC said so.” Our hospitals are not “overrun” and our “emergency covid hospital” tax payer’s paid for in Reno was empty, even at the height of covid last year. I know, because Patriots videoed how completely empty it was and how Governor Sisolak was lying about them being overrun and Trump retweeted it…which embarrassed the Governor all over social media. Much like that, the videos of the heated public comment section of the commissioners meeting also went viral in the days after the meeting: (You can watch the speaker highlight reel courtesy of Travis Ebarb on YouTube “here” or “https://youtu.be/jC0PQLLYNY8” )

After about 2-3 hours of 3 minute speeches during public comment, it was very clear what the majority opinion was. An easy 99% of the audience spoke out against mask mandates and forced vaccinations stating that they went against science, the Constitution, our personal freedom, and were destroying any chance we had of an economic recovery in Las Vegas. Considering commissioner Tick Segerblom was caught breaking his own mask mandate at a pub crawl the weekend before the meeting, you’d think they’d backtrack on the mandate just to not to look like a bunch a raging hypocrites. You would think that the least they could is actively listen to the people they’re supposed to be representing….but instead most of them played on their phones and avoided eye contact with voters as they poured their hearts out to them at the podium.

After hours of nonstop testimony against masks and mandates….what did the commissioners do? Well if they’re Tick Segerblum, they went on their social media and doubled down on mandates and forced vaccinations instead:

Tick has been called one of the most “liberal” Democrats in the state, pushing for such “great” ideas as giving drug addicts free places to shoot up on the tax payer’s dime, legalizing the sex trade, and renaming McCarran airport after Harry Reid…one of the worst, most corrupt senators in Nevada’s history. He’s also concerned about cow farts…because who isn’t that a top priority for in these trying economic times:

You like that? “Legal or not” he’s going to push what he wants even if it ends up doing more damage to the community. He’s also a rabid socialist…not that he seems to know what socialism is at all:

Got tested for covid? That’s socialism! (Huh?) The city subsidized a football team to spur (the capitalist) economy? That’s socialism! Someone donated supplies? That’s socialism! (No bro, that’s charity.) Socialism is forced and charity exists due to the success of capitalism. You literally have to rob from people to make socialism “work.” But I digress, the most concerning post he retweeted had to do with using covid to push Marxism, which is becoming more and more clear is his plan.

So I decided to call him, and to my surprise (and his credit) he actually agreed to an interview…which considering my video where I called him out by name went viral makes me think he *really* wasn’t paying attention at the meeting or who was calling him right now. Nevada is a one party consent state, so I recorded the conversation so I can’t be accused of “twisting” his words later….and thankfully I did, because Incant believe some of the things that came out of his mouth: https://youtu.be/PU_QLwVLIFo

While Tick admitted that the room was overwhelmingly in favor of ending mandates and against forced vaccinations, he dismissed them away as not being the “real” public opinion, that he knew what voters “really” wanted…even though apparently none of the people he’s talking about decided to show up that day. He dismissed the crowd as organized “protesters” whose opinions didn’t matter to him. When asked if he had issues as an elected official that’s supposed to defend the Constitution with the illegality of forced vaccinations, or why people with natural immunity were also being forced to risk the side effects of the vaccine for no scientific medical reason…he simply responded by saying “that’s just a risk he’s willing to take.” To take for “what?” To push Marxism? Because it certainly doesn’t have to do with health and science at this point. Here is a (supposedly) elected official that absolutely does not care what the majority of the voters he represents wants…as long as he can use covid to backdoor the fascist policies necessary to push his radical socialist agenda. Considering that Nevada’s elections themselves are heavily suspect, with government officials ignoring and denying the hundreds of signed affidavits from voters demanding a forensic audit into the 2020 election…it begs the question, are these people currently in “charge” actually holding office legitimately? With more than half of Americans and even a third of Democrats believing fraud occurred in the 2020 election….why not just do the audit they demand and settle it once and for all? The truth is that if there was election fraud….then aren’t we basically asking and expecting the people that committed the fraud to investigate and expose themselves? Wouldn’t innocent people gladly welcome an audit instead of fighting it nail and tooth?

Since Tick Segerblum doesn’t believe Nevada voter’s opinions matter, and that he knows what’s best for the state even if it goes against science, the Constitution, and what’s good for the economy….maybe he just needs more “input.”

Tick Segerblom – District E. County Commissioner. ccdiste@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-3503

For the record, Tick wasn’t the only commissioner doubling down on mandates against the will of the people.

Gee, you think Justin “Get the Vax” Jones has an agenda? Side effects shmide effects, let’s shove this down people’s throats. Justin Jones – District F. mailto:ccdistf@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-3500

Commissioner chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick was also heard by several people at the meeting including local activist Susan Profitt talking under the mic to the other commissioners, that they’re “going to have to discuss punitive actions for those that don’t comply.” Kirkpatrick can deny she said it all she wants, but we’ll see what actions she ends up taking…as I don’t see her rushing to end the mandates that everyone in that room wanted either.

What’s going on here? It used to be that the ONLY thing elected official cared about was public opinion…but these tyrants couldn’t give a lick about what their job is supposed to be at all. These people are 100% acting like they know the election system is rigged in their favor, and that all they have to do is listen to and then do whatever their establishment overlords tell them to. What are we supposed to do as citizens when our own “elected” officials refuse to listen to us? What are we supposed to do when we can’t even vote them out? What are we supposed to do when those in charge of defending our rights in the Constitution are the ones taking them away? Stop paying taxes? Maybe… “no taxation without representation” is exactly how we became a country. Perform citizen’s arrests on them for maladministration and dereliction of duties? Maybe… it’s legal in the state of Nevada, but individuals can be sued later on if they can’t prove the person was guilty. What these commissioners are doing is beyond unacceptable, and if they think we’re going to just bend over and take it…then they have underestimated the fortitude of a state full of angry, disenfranchised citizenry.

Marilyn Kirkpatrick- Chairman: ccdistb@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-3500

James B. Gibson – District G. ccdistg@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-5561

Michael Naft – District A. County Commissioner. ccdista@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-3500

William McCurdy II – District D. County Commissioner. ccdistd@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-3239

Ross Miller – District C. County Commissioner. ccdistc@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-4901

